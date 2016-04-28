BRIEF-Bemis Q1 earnings $0.59/shr from cont ops

April 28 Bemis Company Inc
* Sees fy adjusted earnings per share $2.68 to $2.78
* Q1 earnings per share $0.59 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales fell 6.6 percent to $660.5 million
* Q1 revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bemis company reports first quarter results
* Bemis company inc says management confirmed that it
expects full year cash from operations to be in range of $450 to
$500 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 from continuing
operations
* Bemis company inc says also confirmed that it expects
capital expenditures for 2016 of approximately $200 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.76 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
