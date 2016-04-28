BRIEF-HanesBrands to acquire Pacific Brands Limited

April 28 HanesBrands Inc
* HanesBrands to acquire Pacific Brands Limited; hold
investor conference call today
* Cash transaction values publicly traded Pacific Brands
Limited at US$800 million
* All-Cash transaction is expected to be immediately
accretive to adjusted earnings per share
* Acquisition projected to deliver full benefits within 3
years, attaining adjusted operating profit of approximately
US$100 million
* Acquisition is projected to deliver full benefits within
three years, contributing approximately US$0.25 to Hanes'
adjusted EPS
* Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pacific
Brands Limited
* Transaction would pay Pacific Brands shareholders AUD1.15
per share
* Intends to divest Tontine Pillow business and Dunlop
flooring business
