BRIEF-Aetna says on track to close Humana deal in second half of 2016

April 28 Aetna Reports First
* Q1 operating earnings per share $2.30
* Q1 revenue $15.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $15.45
billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.23 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Medical membership totaled approximately 23.0 million at
march 31, 2016
* Quarter 2016 results
* Sees fy 2016 operating earnings per share $7.90 to $8.10
* Q1 earnings per share $2.06
* Q1 healthcare medical benefit ratio 80.5 percent versus
79.1 percent last year
* Aetna inc says remain on track to close our acquisition of
humana in second half of 2016
* Have obtained approximately two-thirds of necessary state
change of control approvals required to close transaction with
humana
