BRIEF-Dunkin' Brands Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

April 28 Dunkin' Brands Group Sees 2016 Donuts
U.S. Comparable Store Sales Growth Of 0 To 2% And Baskin
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Dunkin' brands reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.40
* Robbins u.s. Comparable store sales growth of 1 to 3%
* Sees 2016 revenue growth of between 4 and 6 percent;
adjusted operating income growth of between 8 and 10 percent
* Sees fy adjusted earnings per share of $2.20 to $2.22 on a
53-week basis
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.20 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly dunkin' donuts u.s. Comparable store sales growth of
2.0%, baskin-robbins u.s. Comparable store sales growth of 5.0%
* Qtrly revenue $189.8 million versus $185.9 million
* Q1 revenue view $188.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says paul twohig , president, dunkin' donuts u.s. And
canada , has decided to retire at end of q1 of 2017
