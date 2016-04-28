BRIEF-Air Products Q2 earnings per share $1.74 from continuing operations

April 28 Air Products And Chemicals Inc
* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.87 to $1.92
from continuing operations
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.74 from continuing
operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.81 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says increasing its full-year fiscal 2016 adjusted eps
from continuing operations guidance to $7.40 to $7.55 earnings
per share
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.90 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $7.41 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says capital expenditure forecast for fiscal year 2016 is
approximately $1.2 billion
* Air products reports fiscal 2016 second quarter adjusted
eps up 17* percent
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.82 from continuing
operations
* Q2 sales $2.271 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.37 billion
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $7.40 to
$7.55 from continuing operations
