BRIEF-Enterprise Products Partners qtrly earnings per unit $0.32

April 28 Enterprise Products Partners Lp
* Enterprise reports results for first quarter 2016
* Enterprise products partners lp qtrly earnings per unit
$0.32
* For 2016, expect to invest approximately $2.8 billion for
growth capital projects
* Says on schedule to complete and begin commercial service
on $2.2 billion of projects during remainder of 2016
* Enterprise products partners lp says total onshore ngl,
crude oil, refined products, petrochemical pipeline volumes for
q1 rose 14 percent to 5.2 million bpd
* On schedule to complete and begin commercial service on
another $2.2 billion of growth projects during remainder of 2016
* Says have a total of $4.2 billion of growth projects
scheduled to be completed in 2017 and 2018
* Enterprise products partners lp qtrly revenue $5 billion
versus $7.47 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $7.23
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)