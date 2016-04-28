BRIEF-First Cash Financial Services Q1 adjusted EPS $0.48 excluding items

April 28 First Cash Financial Services Inc

* First cash reports first quarter adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share; increases earnings guidance for 2016; and declares quarterly dividend of $0.125

* Q1 same store sales rose 3 percent

* Raises fy 2016 earnings per share view to $2.25 to $2.45

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.48 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.47

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Consolidated same-store core revenue increased 3% for q1

* Qtrly total revenue increased 14% to $183 million

* Expects to add approximately 210 to 225 new stores in 2016, of which 200 additions have already occurred in q1

* Total inventories at march 31, 2016 increased 17% compared to march 31, 2015

* Total inventories at march 31, 2016 increased 17% compared to march 31, 2015

* Fiscal 2016 estimates continue to be tempered by expected declines in earnings from payday lending operations