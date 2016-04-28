BRIEF-National Oilwell Varco reports Q1 loss $0.32/shr

April 28 National Oilwell Varco Inc
* National Oilwell Varco reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.32
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.06 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $2.19 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.24 billion
* Rig systems generated revenues of $926 million in Q1 of
2016, a decrease of 9 percent from q4
* Company removed from its backlog all amounts associated
with its 15 brazilian floater contracts
* Rig systems generated revenues of $926 million in Q1 of
2016 decrease of 63 percent from Q1 of 2015
* To no longer allocate certain corporate overhead costs to
segments,now capturing costs in "eliminations and corporate
costs"
* New orders during quarter were $97 million, representing a
book-to-bill of 13 percent when compared to $770 million shipped
out of backlog
* Says backlog for capital equipment orders for rig systems
at march 31, 2016 was $3.31 billion
* As of March 31, 2016, company had $1.76 billion in cash
and cash equivalents and total debt of $3.38 billion
* Total removed from backlog, $2.09 billion, included
certain other orders for which nov has not received payment in
over a year
