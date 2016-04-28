BRIEF-Abbott to acquire St. Jude medical

April 28 Abbott Laboratories
* Abbott to acquire st. Jude medical
* Transaction expected to be accretive to abbott's adjusted
earnings per share(1) in first full year after closing and
increasing thereafter
* Abbott laboratories says st. Jude medical shareholders
will receive $46.75 in cash and 0.8708 shares of abbott common
stock
* Total transaction equity value of $25 billion
* Says Abbott Intends To Fund Cash Portion Of This
Transaction With Medium-And long-term debt
* Transaction has been approved by boards of directors of
st. Jude medical and abbott
* Says st. Jude medical's net debt of approximately $5.7
billion will be assumed or refinanced by abbott
* Expects to issue $3 billion of common stock in secondary
market to rebalance its capital structure
* Combination is anticipated to result in annual pre-tax
synergies of $500 million by 2020
* Abbott has obtained a commitment letter from BofA Merrill
lynch for full cash portion of consideration for both
transactions
* Evercore is serving as lead financial advisor for abbott
with wachtell, lipton, rosen & katz serving as legal counsel
* BofA Merrill lynch will be providing financing and also is
serving as a financial advisor to abbott
* Guggenheim securities is acting as financial advisor and
gibson, dunn & crutcher llp is serving as legal counsel to st.
Jude medical
