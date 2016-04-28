BRIEF-Abbvie to buy Stemcentrx in 5.8 bln deal

April 28 Abbvie Inc :

* To expand oncology presence through acquisition of Stemcentrx And Its Novel, Late Stage ROVA-T compound for small cell lung cancer

* Abbvie inc says transaction valued at approximately $5.8 billion, with additional milestones payable

* Abbvie will pay approximately $2.0 billion of transaction value in cash and fund remaining portion with stock

* Abbvie inc says intends to execute an accelerated share repurchase program of up to $4 billion of company's common stock.

* Registrational trials for third-line small cell lung cancer are expected to complete enrollment by end of 2016.

* Abbvie inc says updating its 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance range to $4.62 to $4.82 .

* Abbvie inc says abbvie is updating its 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance range to $4.62 to $4.82

* Stemcentrx investors eligible to receive up to $4 billion in cash for additional, success-based milestone payments

* Expects this transaction to be approximately $0.20 dilutive to ongoing earnings per share in 2016, with accretion beginning in 2020

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Additional data on rova-t, including overall survival data, will be presented at 2016 asco annual meeting in june 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: