BRIEF-RTI Surgical Q1 earnings per share $0.03

April 28 Rti Surgical Inc

* Rti surgical announces 2016 first quarter results

* Sees q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share about $0.03

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $66 million to $67 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.18 to $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue $67.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $65.7 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $282 million to $290 million

* Says expects full year direct revenue to range from 16 percent to 18 percent growth

* Sees full year commercial and other revenue to range from 13 percent to 16 percent decline

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $283.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $70.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S