CORRECTED-BRIEF-Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc Q1 non-GAAP EPS $0.41

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
(Corrects company name in headline to 'Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc' from 'Coca-Cola')
April 28 Coca-cola Enterprises Inc :
* Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc reports first-quarter 2016 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Affirms its full-year guidance for 2016
* For Q1, net sales totaled $1.5 billion, down 7 percent from same quarter a year ago
* Q1 sales $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.54 billion
* Says CCE does not expect to repurchase shares in 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.29
* "Throughout our territories, we continue to face an overall soft consumer environment that has limited category growth"
* "Working diligently to close transaction to create Coca-Cola European partners by end of Q2"
* Currency translation had a negative impact of 2 cents on comparable diluted earnings per share in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.