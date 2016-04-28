BRIEF-Mead Johnson Nutrition says Q1 non-gaap EPS $0.87

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 Mead Johnson Nutrition :
* Reports Sequential Sales For First Quarter 2016 Above Fourth Quarter 2015 On A Constant Dollar Basis; Reaffirms 2016 Sales And Non Gaap eps guidance
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.87
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share view $3.48 to $3.60 excluding items
* Mead johnson nutrition co says encouraged by progress we are making on reshaping our china business
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $2.91 to $3.03
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.39 including items
* Mead johnson nutrition co says q1 net sales were 6% below prior year quarter on a constant dollar basis
* Mead johnson nutrition co says excluding venezuela, q1 sales were 4% below prior year quarter on a constant dollar basis
* Mead johnson nutrition co says reaffirms full year 2016 net sales guidance on a constant dollar basis of 0% to 2% higher than last year
* Mead johnson nutrition co says foreign currency impact in asia and latin america was most notable in china, mexico and argentina
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.50, revenue view $3.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.