BRIEF-Mobile Mini reports Q1 earnings per share $0.25

April 28 Mobile Mini Inc

* Mobile mini reports q1 '16 results and announces quarterly dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 revenue $124.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $126.2 million

* Mobile mini inc says overall outlook for year remains unchanged