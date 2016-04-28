版本:
BRIEF-Sealed Air reports Q1 earnings per share $0.46

April 28 Sealed Air Corp

* Sealed Air reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.46

* Sealed Air Corp says reaffirm 2016 outlook for sales, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and free cash flow

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.62, revenue view $6.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $1.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.61 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sealed Air Corp says currency had a negative impact on net sales of $113 million in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

