BRIEF-Sealed Air reports Q1 earnings per share $0.46

April 28 Sealed Air Corp
* Sealed Air reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.46
* Sealed Air Corp says reaffirm 2016 outlook for sales,
adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and free cash flow
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.50
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.62, revenue view $6.92
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $1.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.61 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sealed Air Corp says currency had a negative impact on net
sales of $113 million in Q1
