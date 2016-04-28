版本:
BRIEF-Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority announces quarterly results

April 28 Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority :

* Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority announces second quarter fiscal 2016 operating results

* Q2 revenue rose 6.9 percent to $331.8 million

* Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority qtrly net income attributable to authority of $30.5 million , a 102.8% increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

