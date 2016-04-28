BRIEF-Delta apparel announces preliminary fiscal 2016 Q2 results

April 28 Delta Apparel Inc

* Delta Apparel announces preliminary fiscal 2016 second quarter results

* Earnings per diluted share for 2016 Q2 in an expected range of $0.40 to $0.43

* Net sales in Q2 were impacted to some degree by bankruptcy of a large retail customer and are expected to come in at $109.2 million

* Expected earnings of $0.49 to $0.52 per share in first half of this fiscal year