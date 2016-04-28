BRIEF-Brunswick posts qtrly earnings $0.70/shr

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 Brunswick Corp
* Brunswick releases first quarter 2016 earnings
* Qtrly diluted EPS as adjusted of $0.71
* For the first quarter of 2016, the company reported net sales of $1,070.3 million, up from $985.7 million a year earlier
* 2016 guidance: diluted EPS, as adjusted, range narrowed to $3.40 to $3.50
* Operating expenses estimated to increase in 2016; on percentage of sales basis, expected to be slightly lower levels than 2015
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.70
* "cybex acquisition completed on Jan. 20, 2016, reflects expected revenue growth rates in 2016 to be in range of 9 to 11 percent"
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.