BRIEF-Libbey inc. Q1 EPS $0.03

April 28 Libbey Inc

* Libbey inc. Announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees fy 2016 sales up about 1 percent

* Q1 sales $182.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $184.3 million

* Reaffirms full-year 2016 financial outlook

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.51, revenue view $829.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales in u.s. And canada segment were $113.1 million , compared to $109.9 million in q1 2015