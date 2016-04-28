版本:
中国
2016年 4月 28日 星期四

BRIEF-BNY Mellon appointed trustee on $35 mln financing for College Of The Holy Cross

April 28 Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

* BNY Mellon appointed trustee on $35 million financing for College of the Holy Cross Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

