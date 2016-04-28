BRIEF-Mastercard posts Q1 earnings per share $0.86

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 Mastercard Incorporated
* Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.86
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarter net income of $959 million, or $0.86 per diluted share
* First-Quarter gross dollar volume up 13 pct and purchase volume up 12 pct
* Worldwide purchase volume during quarter was up 12 pct on a local currency basis versus q1 of 2015, to $838 billion
* Q1 revenue $2.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.38 billion
* In quarter, increase in processed transactions of 14 pct, to 12.6 billion
* Total operating expenses increased 25 pct, or 29 pct on a currency-neutral basis, to $1.1 billion during Q1 of 2016
* During Q1 of 2016, mastercard repurchased approximately 15 million shares of class a common stock
* Q1 EPS unfavorably impacted by $0.08 due to non-recurrence of a discrete tax credit and balance sheet remeasurement related to Venezuela
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.