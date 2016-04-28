版本:
BRIEF-Granite Oil says produced about 2,850 bbl/d of oil during Q1

April 28 Granite Oil Corp

* Granite Oil Corp. provides operational update

* Granite produced about 2,850 bbl/d of oil during Q1 of 2016

* Total capital expended in Q1 is estimated to be approximately $4.2 million

* After satisfying its primary goal of attaining a 100 pct vrr, co has returned production to approximately 3,000 bbls/d of oil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

