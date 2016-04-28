BRIEF-Charles River Associates posts Q1 earnings $0.27/shr

April 28 CRA International Inc

* Charles River Associates (CRA) reports results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Revenue for Q1 of fiscal 2016 increased to $80.9 million, compared with $78.0 million for Q1 of fiscal 2015

* Affirming guidance of 2016 non-GAAP revenue in range of $312 million-$322 million, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin in range of 15.8 pct-16.6 pct