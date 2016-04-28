BRIEF-Charles River Associates posts Q1 earnings $0.27/shr

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 CRA International Inc
* Charles River Associates (CRA) reports results for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Revenue for Q1 of fiscal 2016 increased to $80.9 million, compared with $78.0 million for Q1 of fiscal 2015
* Affirming guidance of 2016 non-GAAP revenue in range of $312 million-$322 million, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin in range of 15.8 pct-16.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.