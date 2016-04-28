版本:
BRIEF-Travelzoo reports Q1 earnings per share $0.14

April 28 Travelzoo Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14

* Travelzoo reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $34.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $37.6 million

Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

