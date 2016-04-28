BRIEF-Marriott Vacations Worldwide reports Q1 earnings $0.82/shr

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp
* Marriott Vacations Worldwide reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.82
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $4.21 to $4.59
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.87
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirming our previously provided full year 2016 guidance
* Qtrly company vacation ownership contract sales were $153.5 mln, down 9.7 percent year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.