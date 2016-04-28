版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 22:59 BJT

BRIEF-Centene Corp appoints Christopher Isaak as chief accounting officer

April 28 Centene Corp

* Centene Corporation appoints Christopher Isaak as corporate controller and chief accounting officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐