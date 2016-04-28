BRIEF-Trimas Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.27

April 28 Trimas Corp

* Trimas Corporation reports first quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.35 to $1.45 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 sales $202.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $202.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations

* Estimating 2016 sales will be relatively flat, ranging between a decline of 2 pct to an increase of 2 pct, as compared to 2015

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.38, revenue view $854.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Trimas Corp says expects 2016 free cash flow to be between $60 million and $70 million