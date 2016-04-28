版本:
BRIEF-Cypress CEO T.J. Rodgers to step down

April 28 Cypress Semiconductor Corp

* Cypress CEO to step down

* Cypress Semiconductor Corp says its CEO, T.J. Rodgers , will step down this week

* Says a search - both internal and external - would be launched to replace CEO

* Cypress Semiconductor Corp says Rodgers will remain on Cypress board and become a project leader working on key technical projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

