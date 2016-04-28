版本:
BRIEF-Sotherly Hotels increases quarterly dividend to $0.09/common share

April 28 Sotherly Hotels Inc

* Sotherly Hotels Inc. announces increase to quarterly dividend

* Board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

