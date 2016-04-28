版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Cypress to buy Broadcom's Wireless Internet of Things business

April 28 Cypress Semiconductor Corp :

* Cypress to acquire Broadcom's Wireless Internet of Things business

* Says transaction valued at $550 million

* Says Cypress will acquire Broadcom's Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Zigbee IoT product lines and intellectual property, WICED brand

* Expects deal to be accretive within a year of closing and to improve its gross margin, earnings and long-term revenue potential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐