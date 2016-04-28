BRIEF-Cypress to buy Broadcom's Wireless Internet of Things business

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 Cypress Semiconductor Corp :
* Cypress to acquire Broadcom's Wireless Internet of Things business
* Says transaction valued at $550 million
* Says Cypress will acquire Broadcom's Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Zigbee IoT product lines and intellectual property, WICED brand
* Expects deal to be accretive within a year of closing and to improve its gross margin, earnings and long-term revenue potential
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.