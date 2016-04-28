BRIEF-Golden Star Resources announces US$15 mln bought deal financing

April 28 Golden Star Resources Ltd

* Golden Star Resources announces US$15 million bought deal financing

* BMO Capital Markets has agreed to buy on bought deal basis 22.8 million common shares at a price of US$0.66 per common share

* Golden Star Resources Ltd says net proceeds of offering will be used for debt reduction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)