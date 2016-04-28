BRIEF-Superior Plus posts Qtrly earnings per share $0.69

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 Superior Plus Corp
* Superior Plus Corp. announces 2016 first quarter results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.69
* Superior Plus Corp says qtrly revenue $807.5 million versus. $976.0 million
* Superior Plus Corp says 2016 financial outlook of aocf per share has been confirmed at $1.50 to $1.80
* Oil and gas pricing volatility could have a negative impact on ability to achieve midpoint of its 2016 financial outlook
* Superior's 2016 financial outlook excludes impact of canexus acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.