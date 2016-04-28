版本:
BRIEF-Engagement labs announces $2 million financing

April 28 Engagement Labs Inc

* Engagement labs announces $2 million financing

* Intends to sell approximately 7.5 million units at $0.27 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

