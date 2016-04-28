版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 23:00 BJT

BRIEF-Trimas appoints Marc Roberts president of energy segment

April 28 Trimas Corp

* Trimas announces Marc Roberts as president of its energy segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

