BRIEF-UEX Corp announces $4.0 mln private placement

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 UEX Corp:
* Announces $4.0 Million "Flow through" private placement
* Offering of 16 million shares of company which will qualify as "flow-through" shares at a price of $0.25 per "flow-through" share
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.