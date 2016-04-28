版本:
BRIEF-UEX Corp announces $4.0 mln private placement

April 28 UEX Corp:

* Announces $4.0 Million "Flow through" private placement

* Offering of 16 million shares of company which will qualify as "flow-through" shares at a price of $0.25 per "flow-through" share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

