BRIEF-World Fuel Services posts Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.77

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 World Fuel Services Corp
* World Fuel Services Corporation reports first quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.77
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.75
* Q1 "results were impacted this quarter by unseasonably warm weather in U.K. and U.S. and continued weakness in marine markets"
* Qtrly revenue $5.19 billion versus $7.34 billion
* Qtrly revenue $5.19 billion versus $7.34 billion

* Q1 revenue view $6.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.