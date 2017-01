BRIEF-BofI Holding posts Q3 earnings per share $0.56

April 28 BofI Holding Inc

* Bofi Holding, Inc. announces record third quarter net income, up 70.4 pct

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.56

* Qtrly net interest income $69.6 million versus $50.7 million

* Bank's tier 1 core capital to adjusted average assets ratio was 8.62 pct at March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)