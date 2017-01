BRIEF-Oaktree posts Qtrly net income $0.45/unit

April 28 Oaktree Capital Group Llc

* Oaktree announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly assets under management were $96.9 billion, down 1% for quarter and 3 pct over last 12 months

* Qtrly management fees rose to $201.3 million

* Qtrly net income per unit $0.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)