公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 23:08 BJT

BRIEF-Affinion Group Holdings reports Q1 revenue $254.9 million

April 28 Affinion Group Holdings Inc

* Affinion Group Holdings, Inc. announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Q1 revenue fell 15.7 percent to $254.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

