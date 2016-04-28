BRIEF-Drew Industries doubles its credit line capacity to $200 mln

April 28 Drew Industries Inc

* Drew Industries doubles its credit line capacity to $200 million

* New five-year $200 million revolving credit facility replaces its existing $100 million revolving credit facility

* New facility contains a feature allowing company to draw up to $50 million of borrowing capacity in approved foreign currencies

* Company intends to use capacity to fund future growth organically and through acquisition

* New facility can also be expanded by a further $125 million , to a total size of $325 million .