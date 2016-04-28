版本:
BRIEF-CVR Energy reports Q1 loss per share $0.19

April 28 CVR Energy Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.19

* CVR Energy reports 2016 first quarter results and announces cash dividend of 50 cents

* Q1 sales $905.5 million versus $1.389 billion

* Q1 results primarily impacted by weak crack spreads, scheduled downtime related to completion of Coffeyville refinery turnaround

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50per share

* Company had no debt exclusive of CVR refining's and CVR partners' debt.

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.30, revenue view $806.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

