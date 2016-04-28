BRIEF-CVR Energy reports Q1 loss per share $0.19

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 CVR Energy Inc
* Q1 loss per share $0.19
* CVR Energy reports 2016 first quarter results and announces cash dividend of 50 cents
* Q1 sales $905.5 million versus $1.389 billion
* Q1 results primarily impacted by weak crack spreads, scheduled downtime related to completion of Coffeyville refinery turnaround
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50per share
* Company had no debt exclusive of CVR refining's and CVR partners' debt.
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.30, revenue view $806.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.