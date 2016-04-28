BRIEF-M/I Homes reports Q1 earnings per share $0.30

April 28 M/I Homes Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30

* M/I Homes Inc qtrly homes delivered increased 22 pct; average closing price increased 9 pct

* M/I Homes Inc qtrly backlog sales value increased 27 pct to $730 million ; backlog units increased 22 pct to 1,969

* M/I Homes reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly new contracts increased 19 pct