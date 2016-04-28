BRIEF-M/I Homes reports Q1 earnings per share $0.30

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 M/I Homes Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* M/I Homes Inc qtrly homes delivered increased 22 pct; average closing price increased 9 pct
* M/I Homes Inc qtrly backlog sales value increased 27 pct to $730 million ; backlog units increased 22 pct to 1,969
* M/I Homes reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly new contracts increased 19 pct
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.