BRIEF-Transalta Renewables reports Qtrly adjusted FFO $0.37

April 28 TransAlta Renewables Inc

* TransAlta renewables reports first quarter 2016 results

* TransAlta renewables expects its comparable EBITDA for 2016 to be in range of $365 million and $390 million

* Qtrly adjusted FFO $0.37

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted funds from operations to be in range of $245 million and $270 million

* Sees 2016 adjusted funds from operations to be in range of $245 million and $270 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)