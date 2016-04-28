BRIEF-Transalta Renewables reports Qtrly adjusted FFO $0.37

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 TransAlta Renewables Inc
* TransAlta renewables reports first quarter 2016 results
* TransAlta renewables expects its comparable EBITDA for 2016 to be in range of $365 million and $390 million
* Qtrly adjusted FFO $0.37
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted funds from operations to be in range of $245 million and $270 million
* Sees 2016 adjusted funds from operations to be in range of $245 million and $270 million
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.