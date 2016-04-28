BRIEF-POET to acquire Denselight Semiconductors

April 28 POET Technologies Inc

* POET to acquire Denselight Semiconductors

* POET Technologies Inc says POET anticipates that denselight as a division will achieve positive net income by fiscal 2017