BRIEF-POET to acquire Denselight Semiconductors

April 28 POET Technologies Inc

* POET to acquire Denselight Semiconductors

* POET Technologies Inc says POET anticipates that denselight as a division will achieve positive net income by fiscal 201

* POET Technologies Inc says POET anticipates that denselight as a division will achieve positive net income by fiscal 2017

