版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 23:06 BJT

BRIEF-The Female Health Company reports Q2 earnings $0.00/shr

April 28 Female Health Co

* The Female Health Company reports fiscal 2016 second quarter and first half operating results

* Q2 revenue fell 56 percent to $4.773 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐