版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 23:07 BJT

BRIEF-West Bancorporation posts Q1 earnings per share $0.35

April 28 West Bancorporation Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.35

* West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces record first quarter, net income up 11.6 percent; increases quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐