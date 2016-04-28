BRIEF-Mint says Mint Middle East signed agreement with Unionpay International

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 Mint Corp
* Mint provides corporate update
* Mint Corp says Mint Middle East signed agreement with Unionpay International to issue Unionpay cards in association partner banks
* During year-end process, identified accretion,interest expense on series a and b debentures was incorrectly calculated
* During year-end process, Mint identified gain on redemption of Series B debentures, was incorrectly calculated
* Effect of restatements for year-ended december 31, 2014 results in a decrease of net loss from $14.2 million to $11.8 million
* Effect of restatements for year-ended dec 31, 2014 results in a decrease in loss per share from continuing operations from $0.188 per share to $0.113 per share
* In addition, net loss for three months period ended march 31, 2015 decreased from $3,142,505 to $1,918,531 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.