BRIEF-Titan Logix Corp reports Q2 loss per share c$0.03

April 28 Titan Logix Corp

* Q2 loss per share c$0.03

* Titan Logix Corp. reports fiscal 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 revenue fell 76 percent to c$945,100

* Until crude oil prices recover, demand for titan primary products is expected to remain depressed