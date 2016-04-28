版本:
BRIEF-Titan Logix Corp reports Q2 loss per share c$0.03

April 28 Titan Logix Corp

* Q2 loss per share c$0.03

* Titan Logix Corp. reports fiscal 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 revenue fell 76 percent to c$945,100

* Until crude oil prices recover, demand for titan primary products is expected to remain depressed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

