BRIEF-Questor Technology announces Q4 and year end 2015 results

April 28 Questor Technology Inc

* Questor Technology Inc. announces fourth quarter and year end 2015 results

* Revenue for fourth quarter was $2.3 million, an increase of 48 pct from corresponding quarter in 2014

* Prolonged downturn in oil & gas prices to continue to decrease activity levels, capital spending in oil & gas industry into 2016