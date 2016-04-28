版本:
BRIEF-CP announces TSX acceptance of previously announced share repurchase program

April 28 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd

* CP announces TSX acceptance of previously announced share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

